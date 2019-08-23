This is why Wainhouse Tower will be turning pink in September

Wainhouse Tower is lighting up pink to commemorate NHS Organ Donation Week, from Monday 2 September.

Across the UK, around 6000 people are waiting for an organ transplant. Three people a day die in need of a transplant due to a shortage of people being willing to donate organs.

Organ Donation Week aims to raise awareness of the need for donors and also highlights the generosity of those who donate and the incredible impact they have on transplant recipients.

Throughout the week, Calderdale Council will be changing the usual lights on Wainhouse Tower to pink, joining other buildings, monuments and other attractions across the country.

Wainhouse Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in Calderdale - an ornate Victorian chimney just outside Halifax, standing 77 metres (253 feet) high.

Lights were first introduced to the tower in the Millennium, when Calderdale Council also carried out repair and restoration works to ensure the landmark can be enjoyed for generations to come.

The Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Tim Swift, said: “We’re lighting up Wainhouse Tower as part of Organ Donation Week to inspire conversations around the topic of donation. It’s not always an easy thing to talk about, but we’re supporting the NHS campaign to encouragepeople to talk with their family about whether they wanted to be a donor or not.

“The tower’s lights will change to pink on Monday 2 September and throughout the week, to reflect the colour of the organ donor card.”

To sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.