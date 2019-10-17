This is why Wainhouse Tower will be turning purple from tomorrow

Halifax's Wainhouse Tower will be turning ‘Purple 4 Polio’ tomorrow (Friday) in aid of World Polio Eradication Day.

The national awareness day takes place on October 24 and The Rotary Club of Halifax Calder in partnership with Calderdale Council is changing the colour of the iconic Calderdale landmark from Friday, October 18 until Monday 28th October.

Rotary International became involved in the eradication campaign in 1985. 1,000 children a day were contracting the crippling and sometimes killer disease.

In 2019 there are only two countries left with endemic polio outbreaks – Pakistan and Afghanistan - and the outbreaks have been reduced to around 30 individuals.

Since 1985, Rotary clubs have been involved in raising more than $1.7 billion US in essential funds to deliver vaccines, as well as countless hours conducting mass Polio Immunisation Days in more than 122 countries and raising awareness of the disease.

They have been joined in this by the World Heath Organisation, UNICIF, national governments and the Bill and Melinda Gates (Microsoft) Foundation – who have all given massive matching grants to Rotary to assist and enhance the campaign.

The members of The Rotary Club of Halifax Calder are pleased to be joining fellow Rotarians across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire 1040 District ‘Painting their towns Purple’ through a number of spectacular light shows and exhibitions that tell the story of Rotary’s pledge to ‘Save the children of the world by eradicating Polio’.

