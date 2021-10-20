Thousands of Calderdale children to benefit from healthy meals and activities over holidays

Calderdale Council and the Community Foundation for Calderdale teamed up with organisations across the borough to provide 15,000 free activity sessions in 43 venues throughout the school summer holidays, for the most vulnerable children and young people and those eligible for free school meals.

This was part of the £926,000 Government-funded Holiday Activity and Food Programme in Calderdale for Easter, summer and Christmas 2021, which supports the borough’s Never Hungry Again campaign to end child hunger for good.

Preparations are now underway for the next Healthy Holidays programme during the Christmas holidays.

Children and young people enjoying their summer holiday activities at ROKT in Brighouse.

Whilst the Government’s Holiday Activity and Food Programme does not provide funding for half terms, Calderdale Council and the Community Foundation for Calderdale have joined forces to support holiday schemes for the upcoming October half term in areas of highest deprivation, funded by the Never Hungry Again campaign.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the Healthy Holidays scheme, which has put smiles on thousands of children and young people’s faces, and supported some of the borough’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged families.

“Reducing inequalities is a priority for us. Healthy Holidays is a great example of how, by working together, we can help young people, regardless of their start point, to live a larger life – a key ambition of the Vision2024 for Calderdale. These experiences may open up many opportunities for them in the future.

“Thank you to all the organisations across Calderdale which have helped to give youngsters a good start in life, by providing healthy food and activities in safe and inclusive environments. We know that for many children and young people, this will be the start of developing a love of being active and eating well.

“We know that managing a family budget at Christmas and keeping the kids entertained during the school holidays can be a struggle for many, so we’re pleased to be able to offer more Healthy Holidays support this winter.”

The Council will also be delivering the national Household Support Fund which the Government announced recently, to support local low-income families with increased fuel and food costs.

The Government has allocated £1,833,000 to Calderdale. In line with national guidance, the Council will make at least half of the payments to households with children, and up to 50% to other households in the greatest need of support this winter.

The Council will be making direct contact with eligible families and will make payments before the school holidays in October and December.