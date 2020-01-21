Thousands of patients to be transferred to Calderdale GPs after axing of health providers

Thousands of patients will be transferred to Calderdale GP after a decision was taken not to renew the contracts of care providers.

The NHS Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) Commissioning Primary Medical Services Committee met to consider the findings of a consultation into the future of Alternative Primary Medical Services (APMS) contracts in Calderdale.

Dr Steven Cleasby, of Calderdale CCG

The CCG launched a consultation over a six week period to understand the impact of allowing our current APMS contracts to expire and allocating people to alternative practices.

CCG Chair, Dr Steven Cleasby said: “We had a great response to our consultation we would like to thank everyone that took part and shared their thoughts with us, whether this was at one of our drop-in meetings or completing our survey.

“We really valued your feedback and by engaging with us, you have helped shape the way in which we invest our finite resources to the maximum benefit of everyone in Calderdale”.

The Sowerby Bridge, Ovenden and Elland, sites currently operated by Virgin Care LLP (Meadow Dale Group Practice) will close and the CCG will register patients with an alternative practice.

The Park site currently operated by Locala CIC (Park & Calder Community Practice) will close and the CCG will register patients with an alternative practice.

Having considered the clear feedback from public and the Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny board, the Todmorden site, currently operated by Locala CIC (Park & Calder Community Practice) will remain open.

The CCG will continue efforts to secure a long-term solution for Todmorden that maintains patient choice.

CCG Chair, Dr Steven Cleasby added:“We appreciate that this may be a worrying time for some people, but please be assured that no one will be left without access to GP services.

“We will write again to all affected households with more information on today’s decision and where appropriate let people know which new GP practice we have registered them with.

“If anyone is unhappy with the practice we match them with, they are free to choose to register with another GP practice that serves their area.

“In the meantime everyone should continue to book and attend appointments as normal with their current GP practice”.