Patients have had their say on how they feel their local GP practice in West Yorkshire is really performing.

The results of the 2025 GP Patient survey , produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, are in, with doctors’ surgeries scoring highly across Yorkshire.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the survey, which took place between January and March this year.

It gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP and reveals the best and worst surgeries in West Yorkshire and beyond.

Despite the pressures faced by the NHS, the majority of patients across the country described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Whilst in the North East and Yorkshire, this rose to 47% of GP surgeries that were rated ‘very good’.

Here we reveal the GP practices in West Yorkshire that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Longroyde Surgery - Rastrick, Brighouse There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Longroyde Surgery in Rastrick, Brighouse. The response rate was 33%, with 101 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

2 . Drighlington Medical Centre - Drighlington There were 345 survey forms sent out to patients at Drighlington Medical Centre in Drighlington. The response rate was 38%, with 131 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 84% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.

3 . Cherry Tree Surgery - Batley There were 437 survey forms sent out to patients at Cherry Tree Surgery in Batley. The response rate was 27%, with 118 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.