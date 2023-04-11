News you can trust since 1853
Training centre to replace NHS accommodation as part of major Calderdale Royal Hospital transformation plans

Eight homes which provide accommodation for NHS staff can be replaced by a health service training centre, say planners.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been granted permission to make the changes by Calderdale Council.

The new training centre, which will replace one being lost due to a major building reconfiguration at neighbouring Calderdale Royal Hospital site in Halifax, can be built on the site of 1 to 8 Dryclough Close, Skircoat Green.

An objector was concerned about increased traffic at the site which had previously being barrier-protected – vehicles would be able to enter the site, find out there is no parking there and have to come out again – and also felt the new building would not enhance a conservation area.

Calderdale Royal HospitalCalderdale Royal Hospital
But council conservation officers say although there will be some harm – the setting takes in both the Skircoat Green and Savile Park conservation areas – this would not be substantial and it is well designed.

Dryclough Close, Halifax. Picture: GoogleDryclough Close, Halifax. Picture: Google
Big changes: The multi-million pound reconfiguration of buildings at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax include a multi-storey car park. Pictures supplied by the NHS TrustBig changes: The multi-million pound reconfiguration of buildings at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax include a multi-storey car park. Pictures supplied by the NHS Trust
