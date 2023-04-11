Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been granted permission to make the changes by Calderdale Council.

The new training centre, which will replace one being lost due to a major building reconfiguration at neighbouring Calderdale Royal Hospital site in Halifax, can be built on the site of 1 to 8 Dryclough Close, Skircoat Green.

An objector was concerned about increased traffic at the site which had previously being barrier-protected – vehicles would be able to enter the site, find out there is no parking there and have to come out again – and also felt the new building would not enhance a conservation area.

Calderdale Royal Hospital

But council conservation officers say although there will be some harm – the setting takes in both the Skircoat Green and Savile Park conservation areas – this would not be substantial and it is well designed.

Dryclough Close, Halifax. Picture: Google