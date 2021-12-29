Two panto performances at Halifax's Victoria Theatre cancelled because of Covid-19
Two performances of a popular Halifax pantomime have had to be cancelled because of Covid-19.
Tonight's show of Jack and The Beanstalk at The Victoria Theatre and the 10.30am show due to take place tomorrow (Thursday) have been called off.
In a post on social media, the theatre said: "Tonight's performance of Jack and the Beanstalk has been cancelled due to Covid-related issues.
"We are assessing the situation for the rest of the run and we will keep you updated."
Soon after, it posted: "Unfortunately the 10.30am performance on Thursday has also been cancelled.
"We will be in touch with all customers affected and will post further updates as soon as we know any more information."
Theatres across the country have had to cancel shows because of Covid-19 hitting cast and crew.