Two panto performances at Halifax's Victoria Theatre cancelled because of Covid-19

Two of the Victoria Theatre's pantomime performances have been cancelled

Tonight's show of Jack and The Beanstalk at The Victoria Theatre and the 10.30am show due to take place tomorrow (Thursday) have been called off.

In a post on social media, the theatre said: "Tonight's performance of Jack and the Beanstalk has been cancelled due to Covid-related issues.

"We are assessing the situation for the rest of the run and we will keep you updated."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon after, it posted: "Unfortunately the 10.30am performance on Thursday has also been cancelled.

"We will be in touch with all customers affected and will post further updates as soon as we know any more information."