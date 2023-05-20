Upgraded gym facilities for Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre after £100,000 investment

To improve the experience for those using Brighouse Fitness Centre, new treadmills, bikes and cross-trainers have been installed in the gym. All feature integrated screens enabling users to access classes, ‘outdoor’ routes, profile-based exercises and popular channels such as YouTube and Netflix.

All equipment syncs with the existing Technogym app, which provides workouts and enables users to monitor their activities and lifestyle. The facility is available to new and existing members of the Council’s sports service, as well as casual users.

There is free instructor support available to help users familiarise themselves with the new equipment. These sessions can be booked online or via the Calderdale Leisure app.

Brighouse fitness centre with new gym equipment.

The upgrade of facilities at Brighouse is part of ongoing investment in the Council’s sports service, which also includes the establishment of a health and wellbeing hub in Halifax, in partnership with Calderdale College.

The College provides the venue for five days of fitness every week, from Zumba and dance to yoga and movement stretch meditation, all hosted by the Council’s sports service. This adds to the existing offer of over 90 fitness classes per week at sites across the borough.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The fitness industry is fast-paced and we want to ensure that users of our gym facilities can keep up with the latest trends. The upgrades at our Brighouse site allow users to take advantage of a virtual world of fitness, with integrated screens allowing access to online content, including ‘outdoor’ routes to provide additional motivation.

“The investment is part of our ongoing commitment to fitness in the borough, with further investment planned at our Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden sites and additional opportunities offered through our new partnership with Calderdale College, enhancing our existing offer of ‘in person’ classes.

“All our centres are welcoming and have a variety of options to inspire people to be active in a way that suits them. There are flexible membership options available, which include access to all our sites, offering great value for money.”

