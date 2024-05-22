Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new A&E department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary is now open to the public.

The state-of-the-art facility opened its doors to patients just after midnight today.

The 24/7, purpose-built A&E replaces the former department, which dates back to the 1960s, and is in a brand-new location on South Drive.

It can be accessed from Acre Street, with parking for cars and ambulances.

The new A&E department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust says the new A&E is almost twice the size of the former department, and has better facilities, including a larger resuscitation area with four private bays, a dedicated children’s waiting area, treatment rooms with sliding glass doors to improve privacy and dignity and two state-of-the-art x-ray rooms.

The new department is connected by a corridor to services in the main hospital, including CT and MRI scans, operating theatres, and ward areas.

Dr Mark Davies, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for the A&E development at the trust, said: “The transition of our Accident and Emergency services from one side of the hospital to the other went very smoothly, thanks to the hard work and detailed planning of our colleagues and partners.

“Feedback from patients has been overwhelmingly positive, and I am delighted that we have an A&E that our patients and colleagues can be proud of.

“I ask that the public please use it wisely and help us prioritise those who need it most.”