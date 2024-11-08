Here’s what you need to know about the viral sleep trend 👀

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleepmaxxing is the latest viral sleep trend on social media.

It involves sharing tips on how to maximise your sleep, from taking magnesium supplements to mouth taping.

Adults are recommended to get between seven to nine hours of sleep a night.

Whilst it is good to prioritise sleep, some of the suggestions for sleepmaxxing come with dangers.

Sleepmaxxing is the new viral sleep trend that is taking off amongst social media influencers.

Popular amongst young men and women, it involves sharing advice and personal practices with the aim of improving your night’s sleep. Adults are recommended to get between seven to nine hours of sleep a night and whilst prioritising rest is important, some of the suggestions have got health experts concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From recommending magnesium supplements, to nostril expanders, mouth taping and white noise machines, the risks of some of the sleepmaxxing hacks may outweigh the benefits. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest wellness trend.

Sleepmaxxing is the new viral wellness trend that aims to help you get a better night's sleep, however not all the advice may be helpful. | Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

What is sleepmaxxing?

Sleepmaxxing is the latest viral sleep trend that is taking off amongst influencers on social media. It aims to help maximise your sleep with suggestions on how to do this ranging from taking magnesium supplements to mouth tapping, nostril expanders and white noise machines.

Does sleepmaxxing actually work?

Prioritising and ensuring we get a good night’s sleep is helpful, however many of the suggestions promoted for sleepmaxxing on social media can have side effects or even be dangerous.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, explains that there is a lack of evidence around taking magnesium supplements for better sleep. Day said: “Not everyone needs additional magnesium, and taking too much can lead to digestive issues like diarrhoea or nausea. It can also interact with medications such as antibiotics or diuretics, so it’s important to speak with a healthcare professional before starting supplements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst mouth taping can have dangerous consequences, Day explains: “The concept behind mouth-taping is that breathing through the nose reduces snoring and improves sleep quality. However, there’s little evidence to back this up, and for people with conditions like sleep apnoea - where breathing stops momentarily during sleep - it can be very dangerous. Mouth-taping is not a safe or scientifically supported method for addressing snoring, and it’s important to consult a GP or sleep specialist for proper diagnosis and treatment.”

How can I get a good night’s sleep?

It’s recommended that adults get on average between seven and nine hours sleep every night for good health. Sleep plays a vital role in helping to support healthy brain function and maintain both physical and mental health.

Your lifestyle can have a huge impact on the quality of sleep you enjoy, ways you can help get a better night’s sleep include:

Limiting caffeine and alcohol

Reducing blue light exposure and screen time

Introducing a consistent sleep schedule

Creating a conducive environment.

Day explains: “Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep every night - on weekdays and weekends - and you will not only find yourself with more energy; you’ll reduce your long term risk of developing many health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, heart attacks, and strokes.”

You can find out more about how to get a good night’s sleep on NHS.UK.