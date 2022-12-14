When are the busiest times of the week at Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust A&Es?

It comes as A&Es across England are at breaking point, with attendance reaching pre-pandemic levels in November and a record proportion of patients facing waits of more than four hours.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an additional £3.3 billion in NHS funding to deal with increased demand and soaring inflation, but health think tank the Nuffield Trust said it is too late "to have a meaningful impact this year".

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS Digital figures show that the worst hours of the week to visit A&Es at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust were between 11pm and 12am on Mondays and 1am and 2am on Tuesdays in the year to March.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax

Patients waited an average of four hours and 48 minutes to be either admitted to an inpatient ward, transferred elsewhere or discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the shortest waits were between 8am and 9am on Mondays and 8am and 9am on Thursdays, when patients waited an average of two hours and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the seven days of the week, Monday was the worst day overall to visit A&E at the Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust, with patients waiting an average of three hours and 30 minutes, while Sunday was the best, when the average wait time dropped to three hours and 13 minutes.

Monday saw the highest average number of patients attending across the year, while Saturday saw the lowest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures come as the NHS deals with increasing pressures during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Separate NHS England figures show more than 30% of patients waited more than four hours to be seen at A&Es across England in November – a new record for the third month in succession.