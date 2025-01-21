Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of children who have been hospitalised with RSV has almost doubled compared with the same week last year 🏥

The NHS has been dealing with a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illnesses this winter.

Flu cases in hospital are now down from their peak, but NHS warn hospitals are ‘not out off the woods yet’

Almost double the number of children have been hospitalised with RSV compared with the same week last year.

This is everything you need to know about when to seek emergency care for your child.

The NHS has been dealing with a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illnesses this winter, whilst flu cases in hospital are down from their peak, England’s leading emergency doctor has warned that hospitals are “not out of the woods yet”.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “While it is encouraging news that flu cases are no longer increasing, hospitals are not out of the woods yet.

“Staff are working incredibly hard in sometimes challenging surroundings, but winter viruses are much higher than usual for this time of year, and this coupled with the cold snap and problems discharging patients means hospitals are jampacked with patients – even as more beds have been opened to manage increased demand.

“With pressures on hospitals still formidable, it’s vital people continue to use NHS services in the normal way – using 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions, and only using 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

Parents are being urged to familiarise themselves with symptoms that could mean their children are seriously ill, as the number of children who have been hospitalised with RSV has almost doubled compared with the same week (52 vs 27) last year.

This is everything you need to know about when the NHS says you should seek emergency care when a child has Covid, norovirus, RSV or the flu.

There was almost double the number of children in hospital with RSV compared with the same week last year.

When should you call 999 for Covid?

Under advice for Covid, the NHS state you should call 999 or attend A&E immediately if your child:

seems very unwell, is getting worse or you think there's something seriously wrong

get sudden chest pain

are so breathless you're unable to say short sentences when resting or your breathing has suddenly got worse – in babies their stomach may suck in under their ribs

start coughing up blood

collapse, faint, or have a seizure or fit for the first time

a rash that does not fade when you roll a glass over it, the same as meningitis

When should you call 999 for norovirus?

Under advice for norovirus, the NHS say that you should call 999 or attend A&E immediately if your child:

vomits blood or have vomit that looks like ground coffee

have yellow-green or green vomit (children)

might have swallowed something poisonous

have a stiff neck and pain when looking at bright lights

have a sudden, severe headache or stomach ache

When should you call 999 for the flu?

Under advice for the flu, the NHS say that you should call 999 or attend A&E immediately if your child:

gets sudden chest pain

has difficulty breathing

starts coughing up a lot of blood

When should you call 999 for RSV?

Under advice for RSV, the NHS state you should call 999 or attend A&E immediately if your child:

is having difficulty breathing – you may notice grunting noises, long pauses in their breathing or their tummy sucking under their ribs

is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake

lips or skin are turning very pale, blue or grey – on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands

is under 5 years and has a temperature below 36C

When should I call an ambulance for a child?

If your child becomes unwell and you think something is seriously wrong it’s important to trust your instincts and seek urgent medical care. You know your child and what is unusual or worrying behaviour for them.

As well as issuing guidance on when to call an ambulance when your child has Covid, RSV, norovirus or the flu, the NHS say you should call 999 for an ambulance if your child:

stops breathing

will not wake up

has a spotty, purple or red rash anywhere on their body that does not fade when you press a glass against it, as this could be a sign of sepsis – on brown or black skin, this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet

is under eight weeks old and you're very worried about them

has a febrile seizure for the first time, even if they seem to recover

has a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)

may have been seriously injured by you or someone else

You can find out more about signs and symptoms your child is seriously ill and how to access urgent care at NHS.UK.