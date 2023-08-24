Work on new state-of-the-art A and E for Calderdale and Huddersfield residents complete and opening date announced

Construction of the state-of-the-art department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary is complete, with the doors set to open this autumn.

All services currently based in the existing A&E on North Drive will transfer across to the new facility on South Drive when it opens.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) says the new A&E is a “much-needed” replacement for the existing department, which dates back to the 1960s.

It has major and minors treatment areas, a dedicated paediatric area and resuscitation and x-ray bays.

It also has dedicated family carer areas, with a sensitively located bereavement suite.

Its new location means the department can be connected by a corridor to services in the main hospital, including CT and MRI scans, operating theatres, and ward areas.

Anna Basford, deputy chief executive and director of transformation at CHFT said: “This is a huge moment for all of us at CHFT, and a testament to the hard work of everyone involved in the project.

“There’s a lot to do over the coming weeks, as we prepare for the opening. We look forward to inviting members of the public to come and have a look round before it opens and will soon be sharing details of our public open day.”

Dr Mark Davies, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for the A&E development at CHFT, added: “This is a pivotal moment for the project, and a step closer towards opening this fantastic facility.

“The new, full-service A&E department will be staffed by specialist doctors and nurses trained in emergency medicine."

Work on the new A&E has been completed by Integrated Health Partners. The suppliers and construction partners which supported the build along the way were almost exclusively local, generating income into the local economy and providing employment opportunities for people in the area.