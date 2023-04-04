Young people in Calderdale launch original music video based on their experience with autism
A group of apprentices from Calderdale have come together to create a song and music video to improve people’s understanding about autism.
The apprentices from Healthy Minds, a Halifax-based mental health charity, wrote the song around their own experience of autism and neurodivergence in the hope of spreading awareness across the region.
The song was written, produced and sung by Lauren Southgate, a Healthy Minds Apprentice SEN Specialist and Young Person Ambassador for the West Yorkshire Neurodiversity programme, as well as Healthy Minds’ apprentices, Asher Titre and Kenzie Cairns.
Asher said: "As a musician it was really empowering to use my talent to advocate and raise awareness for voices that often go unheard within society. It was amazing and really eye opening to take the lead on this project."
As part of Autism Acceptance Week, which took place last week (27 March to 2 April) the song and music video titled ‘Every Mind’ debuted on the West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership YouTube channel.
The aim of the video, as the lyrics ‘every mind is different, celebrate, be kind, take time and listen’ highlight, is to encourage people across West Yorkshire to embrace neurodiversity.
Alison Kenyon, Senior Responsible Officer for autism at West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, added: “The young people that we’ve been working with have made it clear what we must do, but in the most creative way possible.
"I’m so grateful to the young people involved who gave up their time and shared their story.”