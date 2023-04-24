Zero-tolerance warning after Halifax and Huddersfield midwives threatened and abused

The team, who work from Calderdale Royal Hospital and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary looking after pregnant women and new mums and babies, say there have been “several” incidents recently.

The Better Births at Calderdale and Huddersfield page – which covers the labour ward at Calderdale Royal Hospital and birth centres at both hospitals – has posted that is has a “zero-tolerance policy” when it comes to abuse of its staff.

"We understand it can be incredibly frustrating if your induction of labour is delayed,” the page posted.

Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax

"Patient safety is our absolute priority and we are working hard to make sure as many inductions as possible go ahead as planned.

"We have had several instances recently when our maternity colleagues have received threats and abuse.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy on abuse directed towards our staff and we are doing the best we can. Thank you for your understanding.”

Patients have been quick to express their appreciation for the work the maternity team does, with one saying: “It’s very sad that you’ve had to post this! I was induced at Halifax and the staff there were amazing, so supportive throughout it all.”