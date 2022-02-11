Woolshops, Halifax.
10 fascinating facts about Halifax that you may not know

From a famous architect designing the town hall to once being the home of the world's largest carpet factory, there is a mine of facts that even longstanding Halifax residents might be unaware of.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 11th February 2022, 7:00 am

Here are 10 fascinating facts about Halifax that you may not have already known.

1. Town Hall design

The architect who designed Halifax Town Hall in 1863 was also responsible for designing the Houses of Parliament. The town hall was his last major commission and was completed a few years after his death.

2. Spelling difference

Unlike many other towns in the UK, Halifax has only had a slight variation in the spelling of its name of the years. It was recorded as Halyfax in 1091 but since then has been known as Halifax.

3. Halifax Gibbet

Its common knowledge in Calderdale that Halifax Gibbet was an early guillotine that allowed the Lord of the Manor to decapitate thieves but did you know that it claimed its last victim in April 1650?

4. Town name

The city of Halifax in Canada takes its name from George Montagu-Dunk, second Earl of Halifax, for aiding the foundation of Nova Scotia in 1749. The Earl of Halifax originally took its name from our town.

