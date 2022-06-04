12 'strange but true' facts from Halifax and other Calderdale towns

Each of these falls into the 'strange but true' category - how many of these are you aware of from the borough's rich heritage and history?
1. Halifax Zoo
On the site of Siddal Rugby Club there was once a zoo from 1909 to 1916. But in 1913 residents and visitors were shocked when a bear escaped from the zoo and went on an hour and a half trip down to the canal where it was eventually captured.
2. Wainhouse Tower
We all know the 253ft Wainhouse Tower, but did you know that there was a feud during the building of the iconic landmark between John Edward Wainhouse and his neighbour Sir Henry Edwards over smoke nuisance from Washer Lane Dyeworks.
3. Not a chimney
Another fact about Wainhouse Tower is that it was originally commissioned as a chimney for the local dyeworks. The structure was never actually used as a working chimney and as such, is regarded by many as one of Britain's finest follies.
4. Halifax Gibbet
The Halifax Gibbet was an early guillotine that decapitated petty criminals until the mid-17th century. It is said to have been around hundreds of years before the infamous French guillotine.