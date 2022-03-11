15 stunning Grade I listed buildings in Calderdale

A Grade I listed building is noted to be of "exceptional interest".
1. Barkisland Hall
This 17th century house built for John Gledhill in 1638, constructed in stone in three storeys to an F-shaped floor plan. The building was given Grade I listed status back in 1966
2. Church of All Souls
This church in Boothtown was built back in 1856 and was listed in 1954. All Souls was commissioned and paid for by the local industrialist Colonel Edward Akroyd.
3. The Piece Hall
This iconic Halifax landmark opened on January 1, 1779 and was used for the trading of cloth and is the only surviving cloth mill in the UK. It has recently been transformed and attracts thousands of tourists to the town.
4. Church of St John the Baptist
Now known as Halifax Minster, this iconic Halifax landmark was given Grade I listed status back in 1954.The building was completed by about 1438 and is thought to be the third church on the site.