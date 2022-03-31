Life in Calderdale through the ages
33 pictures showing life in Calderdale through the decades - from 1960 to 1998

We turn the clock back to look at life in Calderdale through the years from 1960s to 1990s.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 7:00 am

1. Back in Time

Victoria Hall in Halifax back in 1960.

Photo: Yorkshire Post

2. Back in Time

Percival Whitley College (now part of Calderdale College) back in 1960.

Photo: Yorkshire Post

3. Back in Time

A lone lorry on the bleak Halifax-Rochdale Road near Baitings Reservoir, Ripponden, during a very snowy spell in 1960.

Photo: Yorkshire Post

4. Back inTime

Holmfield and Bradshaw from Queensbury Road back in 1961

