Gentleman Jack: Extra security to be installed at Halifax museum to protect dresses from thieves

Internal shutters and external railings will give added security and protection to a Bankfield Museum gallery exhibiting a new exhibition on fashion in Anne Lister’s time.

The hit BBC/HBO television series, created by Sally Wainwright, stars Suranne Jones as the real life Shibden Hall landowner and lesbian Anne Lister.

A council officer’s report with the application says the shutters and railings “to give added security to the new exhibit on fashion in Anne Lister’s time.”

Richard Mcafarlane and Elinor Camille-Wood prepare the displays for Fashion in Anne Lister at the Bankfield Museum

The museum, at Boothtown, Halifax, already has security but this will tighten it up further, and listed building consent has been approved.

The consent had to be obtained because Bankfield is a Grade II listed building with a significant architectural heritage.

Officers said the application met listed building policy and an impact assessment report says the proposed security shutter should have a negligible effect on the corridor scene and will not involve the loss of any significant historic features or fabric damage.

The shutter will form a permanent feature to the corridor, and it is proposed that the upper shutter casing is concealed within a new timber framed boxing, which will enable “The Fashion Galley” signage to remain visible.

It also says the security railings, with designs to match existing features, will give extra protection to two of the most vulnerable windows at the museum and will help deter trespassers.

The report says: “The proposed works are minor in nature and do not constitute a significant change to the access to the building or ability for building users to navigate the internal/ external spaces…

“It is proposed the internal security shutter along the first-floor corridor will only be closed during out-of-hours times and the remainder time will be in its open state, therefore not affecting access via the internal circulation space.”