Halifax residents are asked to share their Second World War memories at Central Library event

Libraries in Calderdale are asking people to bring their stories and objects relating to the Second World War to upcoming Digital Collection Days, as part of a national programme to preserve items from this period of history.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council is taking part in the nationwide campaign organised by Their Finest Hour, a team based at the University of Oxford and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which is collecting and preserving the everyday stories and objects of the Second World War.

A Digital Collection Day is being held in Halifax where local World War Two related stories or artefacts will be captured so they can be made available for future generations.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Central Library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Central Library will host a session on Monday, December 4 from 10.30am to 6pm.

An event was also held at Todmorden Library on November 24.

People are invited to go along and share stories about wartime experiences and take associated objects such as diaries, letters, medals, journals and ration books.

In the interests of safety, people are asked not to bring any weapons, gas masks or potentially dangerous items.

These items will then be recorded, digitised, and uploaded to the Their Finest Hour online archive, which will be free-to-use and launch in June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “As one of the biggest conflicts in history, the Second World War had a major impact on people across the country and the world.

“So many of us have war-related stories and objects that have been passed down to us from our parents, grandparents and other family members.

"It’s so important that we can capture local accounts from this significant period of history, so the memories are preserved for future generations."

Dr Stuart Lee, project leader, Their Finest Hour, said: “We’re delighted to be able to create an archive of memories of the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is to empower local communities to digitally preserve these stories and objects before they are lost to posterity.”