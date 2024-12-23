Heritage: 15 stunning Grade I listed buildings in Halifax, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and Elland

A Grade I listed building is noted to be of "exceptional interest".
1. Church of All Souls
This church in Boothtown was built back in 1856 and was listed in 1954. All Souls was commissioned and paid for by the local industrialist Colonel Edward Akroyd. Photo: Halifax Courier
2. Barkisland Hall
This 17th century house built for John Gledhill in 1638, constructed in stone in three storeys to an F-shaped floor plan. The building was given Grade I listed status back in 1966 Photo: JPress
3. Church of St John the Baptist
Now known as Halifax Minster, this iconic Halifax landmark was given Grade I listed status back in 1954.The building was completed by about 1438 and is thought to be the third church on the site. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Church of St Mary
This Elland church was given listed status back in 1968. Some stones date back to the 12th century but most of the present church is thought to be from the 13th and 14th centuries. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.