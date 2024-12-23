Heritage: 15 stunning Grade I listed buildings in Halifax, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and Elland

By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
From historic churches to well known landmarks Calderdale has 15 wonderful Grade I listed buildings.

A Grade I listed building is noted to be of "exceptional interest".

This church in Boothtown was built back in 1856 and was listed in 1954. All Souls was commissioned and paid for by the local industrialist Colonel Edward Akroyd.

1. Church of All Souls

Photo: Halifax Courier

This 17th century house built for John Gledhill in 1638, constructed in stone in three storeys to an F-shaped floor plan. The building was given Grade I listed status back in 1966

2. Barkisland Hall

Photo: JPress

Now known as Halifax Minster, this iconic Halifax landmark was given Grade I listed status back in 1954.The building was completed by about 1438 and is thought to be the third church on the site.

3. Church of St John the Baptist

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

This Elland church was given listed status back in 1968. Some stones date back to the 12th century but most of the present church is thought to be from the 13th and 14th centuries.

4. Church of St Mary

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

