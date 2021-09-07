Historic Calderdale fountain ‘plays again’ to hundreds of visitors

Castle Carr Fountain. Picture: Halifax Rotary Club.

More than 600 people gathered to see the historic fountain slowly rose wondrously and ‘played’ to a height of over 150ft.

It is believed to be the third highest gravity fed fountains in England.

A spokesperson from Halifax Rotary said: “Situated on private land with restricted access we are most grateful to the landowners for their permission. Yorkshire Water now support a team of National Trust Rangers to help with events on land that they manage and without their help we could not have run the event.”

The day enjoyed glorious weather and hundreds of people set off from the Cat’ Ith’ Well public house for the approximate 2.5 mile stroll past the ruins of the once wonderful mock medieval castle known as Castle Carr House, and then down to the pond incorporating the fountain-head itself.

This was the first event public event in the Club’s Centenary Year now led by President Caroline Pell.

Caroline tells us she there is a full year of activities and events planned which Rotary hope will enthuse the involvement and enjoyment of local residents as her year progresses through to July 2022.