In Pictures: Magnificent Mansions. We look at some of the stateliest of stately homes across our county.

3. Burton Agnes Hall near Bridlington

Built between 1598 and 1610 by Sir Henry Griffith, Burton Agnes Hall is an Elizabethan stately home that has stayed within the family for more than 400 years. Simon Cunliffe-Lister now lives there with his family, hosting a jazz festival each year. Some 15 generations have filled the hall with treasures from magnificent carvings commissioned when it was built to French Impressionist paintings, contemporary furniture, tapestries and other modern artwork in recent years. The ghost of Katherine (Anne) Griffith, who died at Burton Agnes Hall in 1620, is reputed to haunt the Queen’s State Bedroom. Anne was the youngest of three sisters. While out on a carriage ride, she was attacked and robbed by ruffians. Brought home, Anne was so badly hurt she died a few days later.