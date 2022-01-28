Look at these 14 images from Google showing how Halifax has changed in 15 years
Look at these 14 images from Google showing how Halifax has changed in 15 years

Look at these 14 images from Google showing how Halifax has changed in 15 years

From road changes to landmark transformations – this is how Calderdale has altered in the last 15 years.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:00 am

We take a walk down memory lane with the help of Google maps to show you how areas of our town used to look.

Do you think Calderdale has changed for the better?

1. The Piece Hall

This snapshot from the Google cameras shows The Piece Hall a few months before it's grand reopening following the multi-million pound regeneration project back in 2017.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. The Pump Room

Back in June 2015, the Google cameras snapped Halifax pub The Pump Room before it was demolished. The image can be seen along South Parade.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Old school

If you head up to Holmfield on Google Street View you can see the former St Catherine's Catholic High School as it was before it closed in 2013. The school is now used for filming the Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Square Chapel

This Google Street View snap shows what Square Chapel looked like during its major regeneration project back in June 2015.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
GoogleCalderdaleHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 4