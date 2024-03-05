In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Luddenden.

Luddenden is a village that is steeped in history, with its roots dating back to the 13th century.

The name means Ludd valley, or valley of the loud stream and refers to the Luddenden Brook.

St Mary's Church and The Lord Nelson Inn are both Grade II listed.

The pub was also said to be a drinking haunt of Branwell Bronte, brother of the famous Bronte sisters, while he worked as a station master in nearby Luddenden Foot.

The area was one of the locations used for filming external scenes in the 1980s ITV Yorkshire Television situation comedy series In Loving Memory, starring Dame Thora Hird and Christopher Beeny.

The village has also been featured in BBC drama Gentleman Jack starring Suranne Jones.

The dramatic fight scene in the final episode of BBC’s Happy Valley was also filmed in the fields above the village.

