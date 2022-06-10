Whether you live in our wonderful borough, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.
From Mytholmroyd to Northowram – here are the top 15 mispronounced Calderdale place names, and how to say them correctly.
1. Sowerby Bridge
Many readers shared their stories of how visitors to the area think Sowerby Bridge is pronounced "Sour-bee-Bridge".
2. Mytholmroyd
Although it may seem obvious to those that live near, many people struggle with the pronunciation of Mytholmroyd. "Myth-en-home-royd" and "Mithumroyd" were two common options.
3. Barkisland
To be fair to people from outside the area it is spelt "Bark-island", but residents know it's "Bark-is-land".
4. Skircoat Green
Many visitors pronounce Skircoat Green as "Skir-coat" instead of "Skirc't"