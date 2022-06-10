Beacon Hill, Halifax.
Beacon Hill, Halifax.

Mispronounced Halifax places: 15 words people from outside Calderdale always get wrong

Here are 15 of the most commonly mispronounced Calderdale place names, as chosen by you – our readers.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 10th June 2022, 7:00 am

Whether you live in our wonderful borough, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.

From Mytholmroyd to Northowram – here are the top 15 mispronounced Calderdale place names, and how to say them correctly.

1. Sowerby Bridge

Many readers shared their stories of how visitors to the area think Sowerby Bridge is pronounced "Sour-bee-Bridge".

Photo Sales

2. Mytholmroyd

Although it may seem obvious to those that live near, many people struggle with the pronunciation of Mytholmroyd. "Myth-en-home-royd" and "Mithumroyd" were two common options.

Photo Sales

3. Barkisland

To be fair to people from outside the area it is spelt "Bark-island", but residents know it's "Bark-is-land".

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. Skircoat Green

Many visitors pronounce Skircoat Green as "Skir-coat" instead of "Skirc't"

Photo Sales
CalderdaleHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 4