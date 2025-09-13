New bar and new toilets at Todmorden Town Hall as part of landmark's transformation

A new bar and new toilets are some of the first improvements to be completed as part of the transformation of Todmorden Town Hall.

As part of the £17.5 million Todmorden Town Deal programme of investment, led by Todmorden Town Deal Board, Calderdale Council is delivering improvements to the Town Hall, making it more accessible, welcoming, flexible and sustainable.

The plans aim to ensure that the much-loved, Grade I listed building is fit for modern-day use, securing its future for the next generation and creating opportunities to host a wider variety of events which can be enjoyed by more people.

The new bar installed in the main hall.

To improve the visitor experience at events, new facilities are now in place on the first floor.

This includes a new bar in the main hall, which has been created using materials repurposed from the court room to ensure that the work is sympathetic to the heritage and listed status of the building.

A new warming kitchen has also been installed, making it more suitable for the venue to cater for large events.

New toilets and changing areas are now in place under the stage area in the main hall and a new accessible toilet is also due to be installed. Other work on the first floor level will include new sound and lighting equipment, as well as finishing touches to the ballroom.

Todmorden Town Hall. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

The work is being carried out by Code Building Solutions, with further upcoming improvements including opening the grand entrance and installing an external ramp, allowing visitors to enter through the Victorian lobby.

Changes are also planned to the courtroom, with new flooring and redecorations. Improvements will create more open space, whilst retaining the historic features such as the judges’ bench, jury box and witness stand.

The room will be available to hire for events or meetings.

The work is due to be finished later this year.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Todmorden Town Hall is stunning and a real focal point for the town.

"Through the Todmorden Town deal, we’re reinvigorating the building, preserving its heritage whilst making sure that its facilities are suitable for modern-day use.

“As work progresses, we’re seeing the plans become reality, improving the visitor experience and creating opportunities for increased use of the building.

"Making the most of this magnificent building and ensuring it’s fit for the future is a perfect way to mark the Town Hall’s 150th anniversary this year.”

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “It’s great to see plans for a more modern, accessible and flexible Todmorden Town Hall moving closer to completion.

"Investing in the sustainability of our fine heritage buildings to meet the needs of both local people and visitors is a priority for the Board.

"We are delighted that Todmorden Town Hall as a central feature of what we offer in the town, will enjoy an even more successful future when it reopens its doors."

Seven projects make up the Todmorden Town Deal and in addition to work at the Town Hall, the programme also includes improvements to active travel and public spaces; the redevelopment of the Hippodrome Theatre; improvements at Centre Vale Park and Todmorden Community College; and the creation of a new Enterprise Centre at Ferney Lee.