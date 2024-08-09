New entrance to Halifax Borough Market is complete as work to transform historic building continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new steel and glass canopy is the latest completed milestone in work to transform Halifax Borough Market.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is continuing on the £4.5million Future High Streets fund project to update the Victorian market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent progress has included the completion of the new canopy over the Albion Street entrance to the market.

The canopy has been designed to complement the existing Grade II* listed building and make the entrance to the market more visible and encourage more visitors.

New canopy at Halifax Borough Market

The works taking place across the market are extensive and as well as improving the look of the market to promote and support current and future market traders, they aim to preserve an important part of Calderdale’s heritage and contribute to climate action by creating a more energy-efficient building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works to the roof are continuing, making the market watertight, supporting improvements to heating and allowing more natural light into the building.

The ceiling and iron structure have been redecorated in tones of blue, green, gold and cream, in keeping with the market’s historic colours.

Borough Market planters

Following the completion of glazing work to the roof in the north-east corner, the scaffolding is being taken down to reveal the improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work on the roof will now move to the south-east side of the market, which will be the final section of roof works.

The distinctive central clock has been redecorated to complement the wider redecoration of the market, with specialist work to reinstate this magnificent heritage feature to its former glory.

The clock hands have been refurbished and the lantern’s Perspex panes have been replaced with glass, in keeping with their original design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clock will be fully operational once further work in this central section is complete.

New benches are due to be installed around the clock, along with specialist new cast-iron octagonal planters including the Halifax Borough Market logo, which are being created by local Halifax company, Hargreaves Foundry.

In the Albany Arcade, work is underway to transform this area into a new event space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acoustic panels have been installed to improve the sound quality, with audio and visual equipment to follow at a later date.

The concrete section of the stage area has been removed and work is progressing on the foundations for bespoke gates.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Great progress is being made on upgrading the Borough Market and with the completion of the new canopy we’re really starting to see how the new additions to the market are complementing and enhancing its existing features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the market’s most iconic features is the central clock and this has been restored by specialists, including careful redecoration and the fitting of new glass panels replicating the original ornate lanterns.

“The significant investment in the market and across the town centre will create opportunities for Halifax’s high street and support our priority for thriving towns and places.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said: “The Grade II* listed Borough Market is being transformed, with improved facilities to support existing and future traders and welcoming spaces to encourage people to shop, eat, drink and spend time.

“It’s great to see work progressing and we’re continuing to keep traders up to date with the plans and working hard to minimise any associated disruption.”