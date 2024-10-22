Planning permission sought for extensive work to improve a Calderdale sports ground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning permission is being sought for extensive work to improve a Calderdale sports ground using some of the money from a major Government grant.

Extending and making internal alterations to the clubhouse, installing solar panels and an air source heat pump, new playing fields, a cycle track and landscaping works are all planned at Bellholme Sports Ground, Rochdale Road, Walsden.

Upper Calder Valley Renaissance (UCVR) has submitted the application to Calderdale Council, seeking to make the changes, with proposals forming one part of Todmorden’s Town Deal project.

Todmorden was granted £17.5 million earmarked for eight projects in different parts of the town, with the Riverside project at Bellholme one of these.

As well as extending and improving the clubhouse, creating some extra space for community use, a new cycle track will be created for adapted bicycles and a second sports field added to those at the ground, according to the application.

Supporting documents with the application, by Stead & Co Architects, says changes will develop the site’s health and wellbeing offer.

The site was transferred to UCVR by Todmorden Civic Trust in 2016.

Previously the trust had leased it to Bellholme Sports Association, with original provision for rugby, cricket, athletics and football, with the existing building being built 25 years ago and the ground opening in 2000, according to the papers.

More recently it has also housed other events including Todmorden Agricultural Society’s scaled-down show and kayaking lessons, say the architects.

The building now needs repair and the aim is to refurbish changing rooms to Sport England standard and multi-use playing area and a second playing field will be introduced, if the application is successful.

The extension would provide space for a cafe, lettable community space and toilets.

Stead & Co say: “These new facilities will provide better, inclusive and safe facilities, not only to the existing users of the site, but also to new ones.

“The ambition here is to encourage visitors to experience the incredible landscape of the Calder Valley, learn new skills and sports and become a hub for the local community.”

The full application – number 24/00902/FUL – can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.