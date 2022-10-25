A new agricultural building will improve a landholding near Bell House above Mytholmroyd – the former home of David Hartley, “King” of the Cragg Coiners, a band of counterfeiters that produced fake gold coins.

Calderdale Council planners have green-lighted proposals to demolish a storage building to allow an agricultural building to be built in its place at Bell House, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

The Grade II listed farmhouse itself dates back to the 17th century with mid-18th century features and was the home of Hartley, the leader of the coiners. Their story, novelised by Calder Valley writer Benjamin Myers, is soon to be subject of a BBC TV drama called The Gallows Pole after the book’s title.

Flashback image showing Bell House farm, Cragg Vale (left) the former home of the Cragg Vale Coiners and Bell House Barn (right)

The coiners “clipped” coins, using the gold shavings to forge new ones in the 18th century, the tumultuous story seeing David Hartley executed at York in 1770 for his role. Hartley is buried in the old Heptonstall churchyard just a few miles away.

Planners agreed Mr B. Wakefield’s proposal will help improve the site in the 21st century, with the land being designated a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).

The new building, which will be some distance away from the listed farmhouse, will be modest in size, replacing ones too small for agricultural use which are falling into disrepair, say supporting planning and heritage statements.

The replacement will be more functional, will be used for storing agricultural equipment and to house a small number of livestock in agreement with Natural England, which controls use of SSSI land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author Benjamin Myers' novel The Gallows Pole is inspired by the Cragg Coiners who in the 18th century were behind the biggest counterfeiting scam the country had ever seen. The story is being adapted for a new TV drama, after the book’s title, which has been filmed in the upper Calder Valley.

The site lies in the Green Belt and is towards the edge of Broadhead Clough SSSI.

No representations were received on the plans and Hebden Royd Town Council had no objections.

A submitted supporting statement said the building will also house the applicant’s and neighbours’ water supply, currently housed in one of the wooden buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the present time there are no details about the type of livestock which would be used for conservation grazing however, it is likely to be relatively low numbers and constitute hardy breeds suitable for the locality, planners heard.

An old black and white image of Bell House farm, Cragg Vale, the former home of 'King' David Hartley, the leader of the Yorkshire Coiners gang in the 18th century.