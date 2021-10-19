Intertwining Threads exhibition

The exhibition is the culmination of the Intertwining Threads project – led by Dr Lisa Taylor, Reader in Media at Leeds Beckett University, in collaboration with artist Catherine Bertola and a group of former employees of Firth’s Carpets and village residents.

Using a range of activities including interviews and workshops, the project dug into Bailiff Bridge’s history – through the memories of those who used to work at Firth’s – and the experiences of people who now live in new-build houses built on the sites of the former mill buildings.

Dr Taylor explained: “The Intertwining Threads project aimed to bring together different strands of the Bailiff Bridge community through the history of Firth’s Carpets.

"For decades, Firth’s stood at the heart of the village and its community. In 2002 it closed its doors for the final time. After nearly 20 years, most of the former mill buildings have disappeared making space for new homes and establishing new communities.”

Earlier this year, Catherine Bertola brought former employees and residents together and took photographs of them re-enacting and sharing the way the workers used their hands in the factory.

The photographs taken by Catherine will be on display in the old wood-panelled boardroom of Firth’s, located in Clifton House - the only remaining Firth’s building still standing. The exhibition will be open from Monday October 25 to Friday October 29, from 12pm – 4pm daily. Entry is free and open to all.

Dr Taylor said: “Everything came together in the workshops. Around 18 ex-workers came to join residents who are relatively new to Bailiff Bridge.

"What was extraordinary was how Catherine was able to tease out carpet-making hand gestures - just by getting people to talk about the work they did. Weavers and winders began to use their hands to describe how they worked and sometimes they referred to the tools they used.

"The atmosphere was so convivial - it began a conversation about carpet-making and the passing on of those lost skills. It felt as though community was being re-made in the room!