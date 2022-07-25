Following a rigorous appraisal process of their plans by the council, their application has been successful.

Their business plan has clear goals to showcase and encourage participation, understanding and involvement in making the most of Heptonstall’s incredibly broad and diverse spectrum of talent.

Whilst the museum will remain closed until completion of the lease to FOHM and the council has agreed for the group to be able to use the building for two special occasions, including participation in Heritage Open Days in September and the much-anticipated Sylvia Plath Literary Festival taking place in October.

Friends of Heptonstall Museum. Picture Tony Johnson

Breathe new life into the museum

Local resident and FOHM Chair, Tim Machin said: “This is a wonderful way to celebrate the Museum’s golden anniversary year. We want to create a museum that provides a place where we can come together as a community to explore our shared past and build a shared future and make our village and our planet better places to live and a welcoming place for everyone.”

Coun Silvia Dacre, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “As part of our Future Council work to respond to the challenges of COVID-19 and our already challenging, pre-pandemic financial position, we have been exploring interest from community groups to take over the running of some of our buildings.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with the talented and passionate Friends of Heptonstall Museum on this community asset transfer, which will breathe new life into the museum and create a sustainable future, maintain valued public services and give access to a wider range of funding opportunities.”

Coun Jenny Lynn, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, added: “It’s wonderful to see the community group’s commitment to the borough and their exciting ideas for Heptonstall Museum’s future as we move towards the Vision2024 for Calderdale and the Year of Culture in 2024.”

Museum re-opening