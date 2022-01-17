Share your memories of Fielden Hall to celebrate 150 years
This year marks the 150th anniversary of Fielden Hall, Todmorden and residents are urged to share their memories of the iconic landmark.
From its early days as the school Sarah Fielden opened for children, through its important life as an art school after it was gifted to the town by her son, then as a remedial school and overflow classes after the second world war and finally, following heroic work by local volunteers who brought it back from dereliction, becoming the community facility it is today - this beautiful building has played an important part in Todmorden life.
To mark this anniversary the Fielden Centre Association, with the support of Todmorden Town Council, are holding a weekend of celebration from March 11 to 13.
They would like to hear from anyone with memories of the Hall, particularly those with photographs or other documents.
Share your memories at [email protected]