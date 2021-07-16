Todmorden to receive £17.5million to anchor its vision for the future

Todmorden.

Todmorden Town Deal Board welcomed the news following submission of the Todmorden Town Investment Plan in January 2021.

The announcement follows months of hard work to develop a plan from a diverse range of ideas and projects put forward by people and organisations from the local community.

Todmorden will get £17.5m to create a new public square to increase community space and highlight the towns green credentials, along with building a five-star eco hostel and setting up a digital enterprise centre

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calderdale

The Towns Fund award greenlights an exciting raft of projects that will anchor Todmorden’s ambitions to be a beacon market town for the 21st century, building on the unique landscape, fine heritage, creative and enterprising spirit for which the town is already known.

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calderdale and Todmorden Town Deal Board member said: “I am incredibly proud to have secured this money for Todmorden from the Government. It is brilliant news, that an investment for £17.5 million has been awarded.

"This will give a massive boost to the local area and it is great to have witnessed so many passionate people from all parts of our community working together to enhance facilities and our economy.”

Coun Silvia Dacre, Todmorden Town Deal Board and Calderdale Council said: “I am delighted that Todmorden is to receive £17.5M from the Towns Fund. This investment will build on the existing strengths of Todmorden to create a sustainable future for our residents and a great visitor location. The bid was built on the strong history of consultation within the town and the dedication of the Todmorden Towns Fund Board who worked hard to put the Town Investment Plan together within a tight timetable.

Stephen Curry, Todmorden Town Deal Board

“For Todmorden Town Deal Board, this investment is a vital and significant first step to attracting the further investment, partnership and collaboration to ensure the realisation of the every aspect of Todmorden’s vision as a beacon market town for the 21st century.”

Barbara Jones, Todmorden Town Deal Board member said: “Todmorden has a fantastic community that has proven during recent adversity that we can pull together and has plenty of experience of making every penny count – with this funding we will be able to do far more than anyone expects, and will provide skills and training for local people as well as making our town look great, not just feel great!”

Stephen Curry, Todmorden Town Deal Board member doesn’t underestimate the task ahead: “It was very challenging to produce a £25M investment plan in just six months, we should be proud of our efforts however, as £17.5M, represents one of the highest amounts per head across the national town fund pool.

“This is just the start of our development ambitions, we have to ensure we maximise the value of this initial funding by using it to attract further investment and partners to achieve our overall ambitions for the town.”

Pam Warhurst, Todmorden Town Deal Board member said: "What fantastic news. We’ve put our heart and soul into creating this ambitious plan for our town and working with the people of Todmorden we know we can make those dreams real. Can’t wait to get started."

Tony Lawson, Todmorden Town Deal Member said: "I am delighted we have been successful in achieving this award for our town. This investment will support the towns aspirations for the future and give a much needed boost to the local economy."

The next stage focuses on supporting project leads and partners to develop detailed robust business cases for each proposed intervention. This will involve extensive further community engagement and consultation.

Projects within the Town Investment Plan aim to deliver opportunities for learning, improved health and wellbeing, and better access to Todmorden’s unique environment and heritage. Across all activities, Todmorden Town Deal Board aim for sustainable approaches within design and build.