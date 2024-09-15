Wainhouse Tower, in Halifax, also offers some spectacular views for those who make the climb up its 369 steps to its viewing platform.

And it has a fascinating backstory.

The ornate 77 metre-high folly was built by John Wainhouse and designed by architect Isaac Booth.

Referred to as some as the “Tower of Spite”, it was built as a chimney to disperse smoke from his dye works lower down the hill.

But he sold the dye works before the chimney was completed and the buyer had no desire to take over the half-built structure.

Many believe Mr Wainhouse decided to have it finished as a viewing tower following an argument with his neighbour, Sir Henry Edwards, over water rights so that he could overlook Sir Edwards' land.

It cost £14,000 to build (equivalent to £1,700,000 in 2023) and in 1918, an appeal was started to raise £1,00 to purchase the tower for the local community.

The deed was passed to the Calderdale Council in 1919 and £400,000 of restoration work was carried out in 2008.

With help from a team of volunteers, the council regularly opens the tower for people to go up and see the amazing views for themselves.

Forthcoming tickets and information about how to book are published at h ttps://www.visitcalderdale.com/see-and-do/attractions/wainhouse-tower/

In the meantime, here are some photos of the incredible views taken by Courier photographers over the years.

