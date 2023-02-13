Bryan Earnshaw and Steven Wright have produced The Fallen Sons of Todmorden 1914-1920, the culmination of six years’ work together.

In all 120 copies of the £40 hardback 420-page book, using high quality paper, have been printed and it features biographies of Todmorden servicemen with scores of well-reproduced photographs where they have been able to source these from prints or newspaper reports from the time.

Together they tell the story, and give family details, of hundreds who served in the conflict, across theatres of war from France and Belgium on the Western front, and to Gallipoli and Mesopotamia.

Authors Steven Wright, left, and Bryan Earnshaw, at the War Memorial in Todmorden's garden of Remembrance at Centre Vale Park

Bryan and Steven were both involved in the Todmorden Pals, who in 2014, marking the centenary of the outbreak of the Great War, recreated the march the town’s Territorial Army volunteers made to muster at Rochdale – Lancashire Fusiliers on their way to the carnage that was Gallipoli.

They featured at many re-enactment events and the writers, sharing an interest in the history, decided to begin work on the book.

Bryan had already spent several decades researching servicemen’s history in the period – a task which became easier when technology brought online searches, previously land mail being the only option.

Bryan says they do not think they have missed anyone out, after careful , detailed, research and cross-checking, sources also including contemporary newspaper reports and a limited edition book issued a century ago by Todmorden publisher Waddington’s.

Frank Nichol, one of the servicemen included in the book Fallen Sons of Todmorden

The pair believe they have done the men who died in service and their families proud with the book.

They said: “In several generations from now, at the time of the bicentenary of the Great War, someone may be curious enough to seek out the stories of our fallen sons of Todmorden and, when they do, we hope their search starts here.”

In addition to the 659 servicemen who feature on the town’s War Memorial at the Garden of Remembrance in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden, research found another 68 eligible, another five cases for commemoration and a further 19 who have a connection with Todmorden but did not fit the other criteria.

They are listed by regiments of the line – from the “Senior Service” the Royal Navy to the Royal Air Force (formed as late as 1917, existing as the Royal Flying Corps before that) – though not by rank, with Colonels and Privates existing side by side alphabetically.

On horseback: Lord Sunderland is one of hundreds of servicemen in the book

Of the 120 copies of the book printed, 80 have already been pre-ordered.

Anyone who would like to buy one of the remaining copies should ring Bryan on 07793 198518.

They are also selling copies from noon on Saturday, February 18, at the Royal British Legion club in White Hart Fold, Todmorden.

