What is happening at Lightcliffe tower? Repair project at local landmark to take place over 26 weeks

Anyone passing the iconic tower in Lightcliffe may have seen scaffolding being erected and wondered what was happening.

The tower at the old St Matthew’s Church, which is the only part of the old church left standing, is undergoing a restoration project.

The tower was rescued in 1973 by the national charity Friends of Friendless Churches.

Lightcliffe tower.

They had hoped to preserve the entire 1775-built church but could not afford to do so.

Half a century after being rescued, the 250-year-old tower needs essential restoration work done on it.

Some of the stonework at the top of the tower is in danger of crumbling and the iron ties are rusting.

Internally two floors are rotten and unsafe and will need to be completely replaced.

Other internal work will include connecting the two stone staircases to allow for much easier access for future maintenance work.

After 1973 the tower housed a number of memorials that had previously been in the old church, most are dedicated to members of the Walker family.

Ann Walker, a granddaughter of William Walker, was one of a number of family members buried at Lightcliffe.

This connection brings visitors from across the country and, indeed, the world to the Lightcliffe tower because of the interest in Anne Lister of Shibden Hall and the TV series Gentleman Jack.

The memorials that need repairing have already been taken down to Skillingtons of Grantham to be stabilised and cleaned.

The entire project is likely to last up to 26 weeks and is solely funded by members and donators of the Friends of Friendless Churches.

Director of the Friends of Friendless Churches, Rachel Morley, said: “Lightcliffe Tower is monumental in our charity’s history as one of the earliest campaigns we fought.

"As we approach our 70th anniversary, essential repairs to this elegant tower are needed.

"We are so grateful to our supporters for enabling these works. And of course, our heartfelt thanks to the Friends of St Matthew's Churchyard who help us to care for this tower.”

When the Lightcliffe tower project is complete there will be a celebration event open to all.

Regular access to the lower part of the tower with its remounted memorials will be available from then on.

For more information visit www.lightcliffechurchyard.org.uk