Work starts on Todmorden’s Grade II listed bandstand and contemporary new bowling pavilion

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Works has started on Todmorden’s Grade II listed bandstand and on the contemporary new bowling pavilion in Centre Vale Park.

The works, designed by Buttress Architects, form part of the Centre Vale Park improvement projects that are a key element of the £17.5m Todmorden Town Deal investment programme in the town, to boost the local economy and bring better opportunities for health, wellbeing, leisure and enjoyment to residents and businesses.

Working in partnership are The Town Deal Board, Calderdale MBC and the Community Ownership Fund, Todmorden Town Council, as sponsor for the Centre Vale Park projects and delivery partner for the demolition of the bowls pavilion and new build replacement.

The bowling pavilion is located some 200 metres away from the bandstand in a conservation area for the local community. The look and feel of the new building will hark back to the original building, but in a contemporary way. Picture: Buttress Architects.The bowling pavilion is located some 200 metres away from the bandstand in a conservation area for the local community. The look and feel of the new building will hark back to the original building, but in a contemporary way. Picture: Buttress Architects.
They have now reached a major milestone by appointing Rosslee Construction Ltd as contractors appointed on the bowling pavilion project and also to refurbish the bandstand.

Steve Kendall, Senior Architect, Buttress said: "It's been a real privilege to work on the restoration of both Todmorden bowling pavilion and Todmorden bandstand - two much-loved landmarks that hold deep significance for the town.

"The local support for the restorations has been vital in our work and it's been fantastic to see the community's passion for preserving local heritage."

Built in 1914, the Edwardian Bandstand is one of only five surviving open fronted ‘theatre’ style bandstands.

The restoration work has been made possible following a successful grant application for £250,000 made by Todmorden Town Council to the National Heritage Lottery Fund, made possible by National Lottery players, and monies from the Town Deal.

The bowling pavilion is located some 200 metres away from the bandstand in a conservation area for the community.

The look and feel of the new building will hark back to the original building, but in a contemporary way.

The new design uses the same footprint as the original and is aesthetically pleasing, incorporating sustainable natural charred timber, along with stone.

The pavilion will have a new deep over-hanging roof, which is in keeping with the original design and has a natural slate roof with solar panels which means low running costs, which is a long-term benefit for the community.

In addition to the restoration works on the bandstand and the new design of the pavilion, Buttress is also the appointed architects practice leading on Todmorden’s new market canopy.

