Yorkshire Day: Here are 11 of the amazing things that Halifax has given to the world

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Mar 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 10:34 BST
Happy Yorkshire Day!

To celebrate Yorkshire Day (August 1) we’re taking a look at a few of the things that our wonderful area has given the world.

Halifax and the wider area of Calderdale have given much to the world down the years.

From lifesaving to brilliant TV here are some of the things that Calderdale have given to the world.

Halifax born Percy Shaw patented the reflective road stud or "cat's eye" in 1934, and set up a company to manufacture his invention in 1935.

1. Cat's Eyes

Halifax born Percy Shaw patented the reflective road stud or "cat's eye" in 1934, and set up a company to manufacture his invention in 1935. Photo: YPN

The Halifax gibbet was an early guillotine used in the town until the mid-17th century. It is thought that almost 100 people were beheaded in Halifax between the first recorded execution in 1286 and the last in 1650.

2. Halifax Gibbet

The Halifax gibbet was an early guillotine used in the town until the mid-17th century. It is thought that almost 100 people were beheaded in Halifax between the first recorded execution in 1286 and the last in 1650. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Blackpool's electric tramway was brought about by a combination of a Halifax inventor, Holroyd Smith, and Blackpool Council in the mid 1880s. Smith produced his first electric powered invention in a demonstration short garden line at his home.

3. Electric Blackpool trams

Blackpool's electric tramway was brought about by a combination of a Halifax inventor, Holroyd Smith, and Blackpool Council in the mid 1880s. Smith produced his first electric powered invention in a demonstration short garden line at his home. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Thanks to Halifax the world has the delicious Quality Street chocolates. First produced in 1936 the tin contained a mix of 18 individually wrapped sweets for Mackintosh's, which was set up by John and Violet Mackintosh when they opened a sweet shop in Halifax back in 1890.

4. Quality Street

Thanks to Halifax the world has the delicious Quality Street chocolates. First produced in 1936 the tin contained a mix of 18 individually wrapped sweets for Mackintosh's, which was set up by John and Violet Mackintosh when they opened a sweet shop in Halifax back in 1890. Photo: Halifax Courier

