10 years of Broad Street Plaza: 17 pictures showing building of development from the ground up

2012 marked ten years since the Broad Street Plaza development in Halifax town centre was completed.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST

The £40 million project included a 100 bed Premier Inn hotel, a 429 space car park, a cinema and a number of restaurants.

We’re taking a trip down memory lane with pictures showing the development of the complex from the ground up.

Model of the Broad Street Plaza development at Halifax town hall back in 2010

1. Broad Street Plaza

Model of the Broad Street Plaza development at Halifax town hall back in 2010 Photo: Jim Fitton

Model of the Broad Street Plaza development at Halifax town hall back in 2010

2. Broad Street Plaza

Model of the Broad Street Plaza development at Halifax town hall back in 2010 Photo: Jim Fitton

Work erecting the steel structure for the Broad Street Plaza, Halifax in 2011

3. Broad Street Plaza

Work erecting the steel structure for the Broad Street Plaza, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Chales Round

Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011

4. Broad Street Plaza

Broad Street Plaza development, Halifax in 2011 Photo: Jim Fitton

