10 years of Broad Street Plaza: 17 pictures showing building of development from the ground up

10 years: 17 pictures showing building of Broad Street Plaza development from the ground up
2012 marked ten years since the Broad Street Plaza development in Halifax town centre was completed.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST
The £40 million project included a 100 bed Premier Inn hotel, a 429 space car park, a cinema and a number of restaurants.
We’re taking a trip down memory lane with pictures showing the development of the complex from the ground up.
1 / 5