13 lost attractions in Halifax and Calderdale that Courier readers miss the most

From swimming pools to car boot sales there are a number of businesses and attractions in Calderdale that we’ve loved and lost over the years.
Here are just a few that were suggested by Halifax Courier readers.
1. Manor Heath paddling pool
Hot summer days in Halifax, although they may be few and far between, would mean a trip to Manor Heath Park and many people said they missed the paddling pool at the park. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Halifax Swimming Pool
Closed in 2021, many readers say they miss the swimming pool in Halifax town centre. The building did make it onto our TV screens however as it was used as the police station in the third series of BBC's Happy Valley. Photo: Sarah Fitton
3. Car boot at North Bridge
A number of readers said they missed going to the car boot sale at the car park at North Bridge Leisure Centre. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Elland Swimming Baths
Another swimming pool that readers miss in Calderdale is Elland Swimming Baths, which closed in 2011. Photo: Lucy Ray