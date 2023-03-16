News you can trust since 1853
Red Nose Day in Calderdale over the years
Red Nose Day in Calderdale over the years
Red Nose Day in Calderdale over the years

14 pictures looking back at Red Nose Day events in Calderdale in the 2000s

Red Nose Day is taking place tomorrow (Friday) so we’re taking a look back at how Calderdale has marked the charity day in the past.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT

Can you spot anyone you know?

Share your pictures from Red Nose Day 2023 with us! Email them to [email protected]

Red Nose Day celebrations at Leapfrogs Day Nursery, Harley Street, Todmorden back in 2003

1. Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day celebrations at Leapfrogs Day Nursery, Harley Street, Todmorden back in 2003 Photo: jg

Pupils at Cornholme School, Todmorden back in 2003.

2. Red Nose Day

Pupils at Cornholme School, Todmorden back in 2003. Photo: jg

Red Nose Day at Longroyde J/I School Rastrick back in 2003

3. Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day at Longroyde J/I School Rastrick back in 2003

Red Nose Day at Whitehill Primary School in 2003

4. Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day at Whitehill Primary School in 2003 Photo: Hx

