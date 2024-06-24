Photos showing life in the town in the 1990sPhotos showing life in the town in the 1990s
Photos showing life in the town in the 1990s

23 nostalgic photos showing life in Halifax in the 1990s - do you recognise these scenes?

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th Aug 2022, 07:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 10:55 BST
We’re turning back the clock to celebrate life in Calderdale in the 1990s.

Can you spot anyone you know?

41 photos that will take you back to 1960s in Halifax and Calderdale

32 photos that will take you back to 1970s in Halifax and Calderdale

24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s

Vauxhall Conference league Champions are welcomed by fans as they arrive for a Civic Reception at Halifax Town Hall.

1. 1990s

Vauxhall Conference league Champions are welcomed by fans as they arrive for a Civic Reception at Halifax Town Hall.Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON

Photo Sales
Coun Joe Kneafsey and his wife Bernadette Kneafsey pictured with Irish dancers at the Halifax Civic Theatre 1990

2. 1990s

Coun Joe Kneafsey and his wife Bernadette Kneafsey pictured with Irish dancers at the Halifax Civic Theatre 1990Photo: courier photo

Photo Sales
Brighouse tappers raising money for Children in Need in November 1991

3. 1990s

Brighouse tappers raising money for Children in Need in November 1991Photo: Echo

Photo Sales
David Jason at the Shay for filming of 'A Touch of Frost' is pictured with Halifax Town players David German (left) and Billy Barr in the 1990s.

4. 1990s

David Jason at the Shay for filming of 'A Touch of Frost' is pictured with Halifax Town players David German (left) and Billy Barr in the 1990s.Photo: courier photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdale