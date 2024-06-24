23 nostalgic photos showing life in Halifax in the 1990s - do you recognise these scenes?

Can you spot anyone you know?
1. 1990s
Vauxhall Conference league Champions are welcomed by fans as they arrive for a Civic Reception at Halifax Town Hall.Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON
2. 1990s
Coun Joe Kneafsey and his wife Bernadette Kneafsey pictured with Irish dancers at the Halifax Civic Theatre 1990Photo: courier photo
3. 1990s
Brighouse tappers raising money for Children in Need in November 1991Photo: Echo
4. 1990s
David Jason at the Shay for filming of 'A Touch of Frost' is pictured with Halifax Town players David German (left) and Billy Barr in the 1990s.Photo: courier photo