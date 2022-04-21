26 pictures looking right back at big nights out in Halifax back in late 2000s
26 pictures looking back to big nights out in Halifax back in late 2000s

We're taking a look in our archives at photos from our Big Night Out feature from the late 2000s.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 7:00 am

From town centre nights out to charity fundraisers in Calderdale, can you spot anyone in our trip down memory lane? For more picture galleries click here to see nostalgic pictures from Halifax back in 2000s and click here to see pictures from a night out back in 2004.

1. Big night out

Big night out at the Fax v Sheffield playoff match in the new east stand at the Shay Stadium in 2010. Pictured from left are Richard Casanove, Andrew Johnson and Lee Walmsley

2. Big night out

Big night out at the Fax v Sheffield playoff match in the new east stand at the Shay Stadium in 2010. Pictured from left are Tracy Croad, Caroline Taylor and Tracey Emmett

3. Big night out

Big night out Christmas parties in 2009 at Berties, Elland. From Aflex Hose pictured are Dave, Matthew, David, James, Mark and Wolfgang.

4. Big night out

Big night out Christmas parties in2009 at Berties, Elland. From Aflex Hose. Pictured are Melissa, Melanie, Bev and Tracy.

