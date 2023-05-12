News you can trust since 1853
33 pictures of high school proms in Halifax and Calderdale during the 2000s

We're taking a trip down memory lane to past year 11 and Sixth Form proms across Calderdale schools.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Can you spot anyone you know?

Prom night for Halifax High back in 2007

1. Proms

Prom night for Halifax High back in 2007 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Brooksbank Senior School Prom, held at Brooksbank School, Elland back in 2006

2. Proms

Brooksbank Senior School Prom, held at Brooksbank School, Elland back in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Brooksbank Senior School Prom, held at Brooksbank School, Elland back in 2006

3. Proms

Brooksbank Senior School Prom, held at Brooksbank School, Elland back in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Holy Trinity Senior School Prom, held at Old Brodleians Rugby Club back in 2006

4. Proms

Holy Trinity Senior School Prom, held at Old Brodleians Rugby Club back in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

