Euro 2020: Flashback photos of football loving Calderdale watching England games over the years

England are getting ready to take on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final tonight (Wednesday) and football fans will anxiously wait to see if we can make it to the final.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:20 am

We've taken a look through our archives and come across some fantastic photos taken by our photographers of all you football fans out to watch England games over the years.

Take a look through and see if you can spot anyone you know!

Phil Pearcy, Kate Reason and Andy Coates at the Duke of Wellington in Halifax ready for the 2014 World Cup.

Jack, Steve, James, Bazza and Spen watching the England v Trinidad and Tobago world cup football game, at the Shoulder of Mutton, Mytholmroyd back in 2006.

Dave, Wibby, Dez and Peter watching the England v Trinidad and Tobago world cup football game, at the Shoulder of Mutton, Mytholmroyd back in 2006.

Cheers during the England v Trinidad and Tobago world cup football game at Barracuda, Halifax back in 2006.

