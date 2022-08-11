Halifax retro: 17 nostalgic photos showing life in the town in the 1990s
These fabulous photos turn back the clock to celebrate life in Halifax in the 1990s.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:00 am

Can you spot anyone you know? For more picture galleries, click here to see pictures from nights out in Halifax back in 2012, click here to see weird and wonderful street names from across Calderdale and click here to see if you've done these Halifax things.

1. 1990s

Vauxhall Conference league Champions are welcomed by fans as they arrive for a Civic Reception at Halifax Town Hall.

Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON

2. 1990s

Lightning from the Gladiators appeared in "Jack and the Beanstalk' at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax, pictured with the pantomime cow.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

3. 1990s

Young gymnasts training in Halifax.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. 1990s

Halifax Blue Sox v Huddersfield Giants back in 1998

Photo: BRUCE ROLLINSON

