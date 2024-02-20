News you can trust since 1853
Here are 13 lost attractions in Halifax and Calderdale that Courier readers miss the most

From swimming pools to car boot sales there are a number of Calderdale businesses and attractions that we’ve loved and lost over the years.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 15:19 GMT

Here are just a few that were suggested by Halifax Courier readers.

1. Elland Swimming Baths

Hot summer days in Halifax, although they may be few and far between, would mean a trip to Manor Heath Park and many people said they missed the paddling pool at the park.

2. Manor Heath paddling pool

Closed in 2021, many readers say they miss the swimming pool in Halifax town centre. The building did make it onto our TV screens however as it was used as the police station in the third series of BBC's Happy Valley.

3. Halifax Swimming Pool

Last year Mecca Bingo in Halifax closed its doors and people say that they miss it.

4. Mecca Bingo

