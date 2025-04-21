Life in Calderdale: 32 photos that will take you back to 1970s in Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 09:38 BST
We are turning back the clock to look at life in Calderdale in the 1970s.

From the building of Burdock Way to changes made in the town centre, how many familiar scenes do you spot?

23 nostalgic photos showing life in Halifax in the 1990s

33 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax in 2003

42 photos that will take you right back to nights out in Halifax in 2008

A view from the Piece Hall, Halifax back in 1971.

1. 1971

A view from the Piece Hall, Halifax back in 1971. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Construction of the Halifax Building Society's headquarters at Trinity Road, Halifax back in 1971.

2. 1971

Construction of the Halifax Building Society's headquarters at Trinity Road, Halifax back in 1971. Photo: courier photo

Photo Sales
A view over Holywell Green taken back in 1970.

3. 1970

A view over Holywell Green taken back in 1970. Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Old cottages and white Swan Inn at Holmfield back in 1970

4. 1970

Old cottages and white Swan Inn at Holmfield back in 1970 Photo: Halifax Courier

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleBrighouseHebden Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice